Iran war: Funeral held for commanders in Tehran, Gulf tensions rise, ship hit near Hormuz

Thousands gathered in Tehran on Wednesday, March 11, for the funerals of several senior Iranian military commanders killed in recent US–Israeli strikes, as the conflict continued to expand across the region.

Live broadcasts from the capital showed large crowds attending the ceremony honouring high-ranking officers killed during the attacks.

High turnout of people in the funeral ceremony of martyred commanders. pic.twitter.com/a5m4Xu3mrp — Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) March 11, 2026

Explosions and drone incidents reported in Dubai

Witnesses reported hearing loud explosions in Dubai on Wednesday afternoon, according to Reuters, though authorities did not immediately confirm the cause.

In a separate incident, two drones crashed near Dubai International Airport (DXB), injuring four people. The Dubai government’s media office said the injured included two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national with minor injuries, while one Indian national sustained moderate injuries. Airport operations were not disrupted.

Missile alerts and interceptions across region

Air defence systems were activated in several countries as missile and drone threats were reported across the Middle East.

Sirens sounded in northern Israel, including the Western Galilee, warning of possible drone infiltration.

In Qatar, the Ministry of Defence said its armed forces intercepted a missile targeting the country. Emergency sirens were also activated in Bahrain, where residents reported hearing several explosions shortly after the alerts.

Authorities in Oman said a drone was shot down north of Duqm, while another fell into the sea without causing casualties.

Saudi Arabia said its air defence forces have intercepted more than 151 drones since the start of the conflict, including 54 drones targeting the Shaybah oil field, a key energy facility near the UAE border.

Thai-flagged vessel attacked near Strait of Hormuz

A Thai-flagged bulk carrier, Mayuree Naree, was hit by a projectile while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, leaving three crew members missing. The ship carried 23 sailors, with 20 rescued by the Omani navy while search efforts continued.

Smoke billows from Thai vessel Mayuree Naree after suspected attack near Strait of Hormuz.

Iran expands potential target list

Iran’s IRGC-linked Tasnim News Agency said infrastructure linked to major US technology companies with Israeli connections could become “new targets.”

The report named companies including Google, Microsoft, Palantir, IBM, Nvidia and Oracle, claiming their technologies had been used in Israeli military systems.

A joint Iranian military command also warned that banks and financial institutions across the Middle East could become targets, according to the Associated Press. The warning came in a statement from the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, which said the facilities were being identified as potential targets as the conflict expands.

Casualties and displacement rise in Lebanon

Israel said it had begun a new wave of strikes across Iran while also targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut.

Lebanon’s health ministry said at least 570 people have been killed since Israeli attacks intensified earlier this month.

The country is also facing a growing humanitarian crisis. Lebanon’s Ministry of Social Affairs said around 780,000 people have registered as displaced, including about 120,000 currently staying in government-run shelters.

Smoke rises from site of Israeli strike in Beirut’s Hadath Lailaky area. Photo: AFP

Aviation disruptions across Gulf

Regional airspace restrictions have disrupted aviation across the Gulf.

Bahrain International Airport remains temporarily closed, while Bahrain’s national carrier Gulf Air relocated around 10 aircraft to airports in Saudi Arabia during a brief reopening of airspace.

Dutch airline KLM has cancelled flights to Dubai until March 28 because of the security situation.

FIFA says Iran welcome at World Cup despite war

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said US President Donald Trump assured him that Iran’s national football team will be welcome to participate in the upcoming FIFA World Cup matches in the US, despite the ongoing conflict. Infantino said the issue was discussed during a meeting with Trump as preparations continue for the tournament scheduled to begin in June.

Oil markets react to war risks

Global energy markets reacted sharply to fears of supply disruptions.

Brent crude rose to USD 92.23 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate climbed to USD88.38.

Saudi energy giant Aramco warned that prolonged disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could have serious consequences for globalçç7oil markets.