Iran war to end ‘when I feel it in my bones’, says Trump

US President Donald Trump said the war with Iran would end “when I feel it in my bones”, expressing confidence that the conflict would not last long even as hostilities intensified across the Middle East on the fourteenth day of fighting.

In an interview with Fox News Radio, Trump suggested the conflict could conclude sooner than expected, saying the US and its allies were making rapid progress against Iranian military capabilities.

“This will bounce right back when it’s over, and I don’t think it’s going to be long,” Trump said. Asked when the war would end, he replied: “When I feel it — when I feel it in my bones.”

The remarks came as missile strikes, air raids and military deployments continued across the region.

US aircraft crash in Iraq kills six

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that all six crew members aboard a KC-135 refuelling aircraft that crashed in western Iraq have been killed.

Earlier reports had confirmed four fatalities while search teams were looking for two missing personnel. CENTCOM later said the remaining crew had also died.

In a statement posted on X, the command said the incident was not caused by hostile or friendly fire, adding that the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation. The identities of the airmen will be released after their families have been formally notified.

All Crew Members of U.S. KC-135 Loss in Iraq Confirmed Deceased



TAMPA, Fla. – All six crew members aboard a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft that went down in western Iraq are now confirmed deceased. The aircraft was lost while flying over friendly airspace March 12 during… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 13, 2026

Separately, a US official said 14 American troops have been killed since the war began, including one who died in a non-combat accident.

Missile attacks and interceptions

Iranian missile launches continued to trigger air raid sirens across Israel. Explosions were heard in Tel Aviv after the Israeli military reported missiles fired from Iran toward Israeli territory.

Israeli defence systems were activated to intercept the projectiles, while emergency services responded to several locations where fragments from cluster missiles fell in central Israel.

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The United Arab Emirates also reported missile and drone threats. The UAE Ministry of Interior said air defence systems were intercepting incoming projectiles launched by Iran and urged residents to remain in safe locations.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz was struck by an “unknown projectile”, causing a fire on board.

US Navy destroyers were also reported to have intercepted Iranian missiles in Turkish airspace, according to US officials cited by the Associated Press.

Escalation and military deployments

The Pentagon is sending a Marine Corps expeditionary unit to the Middle East as part of additional deployments aimed at strengthening US forces in the region, according to US officials cited by The Wall Street Journal.

Washington is also considering sending more warships to escort commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz amid growing threats to international shipping.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it launched 30 ballistic missiles weighing up to two tonnes at targets in Israel, describing the operation as its heaviest bombardment so far.

The Guard claimed the strikes disrupted Israeli airspace monitoring systems and warned that Iranian missiles and drones could control access to the Strait of Hormuz.

Israeli military officials said forces were being reinforced along the northern border with Lebanon, with additional troops and reserves deployed.

According to Israeli military statements, Israel has carried out about 7,600 strikes inside Iran, including thousands targeting missile systems and command centres.

Lebanon crisis worsens

The conflict has also deepened Lebanon’s humanitarian crisis.

Lebanon’s health ministry said 773 people have been killed and 1,933 wounded since Israeli attacks escalated.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said more than 900,000 people have been displaced in recent weeks and called for urgent international assistance.

Israeli air strikes continued in southern Lebanon, targeting locations including Aytit in the Tyre district, Ghaziyeh south of Sidon and Kfar Dounine in Nabatieh governorate.

During a visit to Beirut, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced an emergency USD 325 million humanitarian appeal to support Lebanon.

“Solidarity in words must be matched by solidarity in action,” Guterres said, warning that the conflict is worsening civilian suffering.

Also Read US military plane crashes in Iraq as Iran launches missiles at Israel, Gulf

Diplomatic signals amid conflict

Despite the escalating fighting, several international leaders signalled that diplomacy could eventually end the war.

UAE diplomat Lana Nusseibeh said the conflict would likely conclude through negotiations but stressed that mediation cannot take place while attacks continue.

“Ultimately, it will be a diplomatic solution,” she said, adding that Trump could play a central role in bringing the parties toward negotiations.

Germany also called for a credible strategy to end the conflict, while Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran welcomed initiatives from Islamic countries aimed at restoring regional stability.

Trump also suggested Russia may be providing limited support to Iran.

“I think he might be helping him a little bit,” Trump said of Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that Moscow may see the conflict as comparable to Western support for Ukraine.

Aviation operations resume in UAE

Despite the security tensions, the UAE’s aviation sector has begun gradually restoring normal operations.

The country’s General Civil Aviation Authority said 1.4 million passengers have travelled through UAE airports since the start of March, with 7,839 air traffic movements recorded in national airspace.

Authorities said the phased resumption reflects the resilience of the country’s aviation system and its ability to maintain global connectivity during regional instability.