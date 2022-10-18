Is right to protest not a fundamental right? Swiggy, Dunzo messages trigger anger

Hyderabad: Swiggy and Dunzo workers reportedly received messages from the companies asking them to stay away from strike and ‘dharnas’. These messages triggered a debate on whether the right to protest is not a function right.

In messages whose screenshot was shared by the chairman of Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) Shaik Salauddin, the companies warned the workers against participating in any strike.

It also mentioned that in case of participation in such activities, the IDs will be suspended permanently.

Sharing the screenshot on Twitter, Shaik Salauddin wrote, ‘In India, right to protest is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution of India’. He also demanded Swiggy and Dunzo to take back the messages.

Hello @Swiggy @DunzoIt Workers Receiving these Messages.



In India, Right to protest is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution of India.



“Dharnas” or “Strikes”,

Freedom of Speech,

Freedom of Assembly, and

Freedom of Movement.#TakeBackMessagesSwiggy pic.twitter.com/y3hxrg1jcB — Shaik Salauddin (@ShaikTgfwda) October 17, 2022

Also Read Video of schoolgirl celebrating father’s new job at Swiggy goes viral

Article 19 of Indian constitution

As per clause 1 (b) of Article 19 of the Indian constitution, all citizens of India have the right ‘to assemble peaceably and without arms’.

Though clause 3 of the article speaks about the reasonable restrictions on the exercise of the rights conferred in clause 1 (b), it can be imposed only in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India or public order.

The strikes that the workers of Swiggy or Dunzo participate in do not seem to come under the preview of the exemptions mentioned in the clause.

Swiggy, Dunzo

Headquartered in Bangalore, Karnataka, Swiggy is an online food ordering and delivery platform that operates in 300 cities in India. It also delivers groceries.

The company which was founded in 2014 currently employs thousands of people across India.

Dunzo is another Indian company that delivers groceries and essentials. Its services are available in eight Indian cities including Bangalore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Bengaluru.