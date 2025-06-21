Israel blocks thousands of Palestinians from performing Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli authorities blocked thousands of Palestinian worshippers from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem for Friday prayers on June 20, amid amid a siege imposed by the occupation forces in the West Bank for the eighth consecutive day.

From the early hours of the morning, Israeli police forces were deployed at the gates of the Old City and the outer gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque, barring worshippers from entering.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that only about 450 individuals were allowed inside, leaving most of the mosque’s prayer halls and courtyards nearly deserted.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians usually attend Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa despite strict daily restrictions. However, since Friday, June 13, the mosque has experienced its largest closure since the COVID-19 pandemic, with access entirely blocked.

On Wednesday evening, June 18, police partially reopened the mosque’s gates after nearly six days of complete closure. The measure followed instructions from the Israeli Home Front Command to prevent public gatherings due to the war on Iran.

Restrictions on access to Al-Aqsa have been in place since the start of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza on October 7, 2023,, with measures tightened further on Fridays. Meanwhile, Israeli forces and settlers have intensified attacks in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, targeting Palestinians, their properties, and religious sites. At least 980 Palestinians have been killed, nearly 7,000 injured, and over 17,500 arrested since October.