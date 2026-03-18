Israel says military authorised to target any senior Iranian official

Israel has escalated its campaign against Iran, with Defence Minister Israel Katz saying the military is authorised to target any senior Iranian official without further political approval, signalling a significant expansion of the conflict.

Katz’s statement came after Israel claimed it had killed Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib, though Iranian authorities have not confirmed the report.

The development comes as Israeli strikes intensify across Lebanon and Iran, with rising casualties and widening regional spillover.

Also Read Israel claims Iran Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib targeted in overnight Tehran strike

Who was Esmaeil Khatib

Esmaeil Khatib had been serving as Iran’s intelligence minister since 2021. A Shiite cleric, he held multiple roles within Iran’s judiciary and intelligence apparatus and was closely linked to the country’s security establishment.

He also served in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps during the Iran–Iraq War in the 1980s, where he was wounded in combat, according to reports.

Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib, reportedly targeted in Israeli strikes.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said he played a key role in handling recent protests in Iran, including overseeing arrests and shaping intelligence assessments. According to the IDF, he was also involved in the crackdown on the 2022–23 protests following the death of Mahsa Amini.

Israeli strikes on Beirut kill 12 as Lebanon toll rises

In Lebanon, Israeli air raids on central Beirut killed at least 12 people and wounded 41, according to the health ministry. Strikes hit the Basta and Zuqaq al-Blat neighbourhoods, while separate attacks in the Western Bekaa region killed two people and injured six.

Among those killed was Mohammad Shari, political programmes director at Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar television, which confirmed he was targeted in the strike.

Lebanese authorities say more than 900 people have been killed since March 2, while over one million people have been displaced, including around 350,000 children.

A senior UNICEF official warned that nearly 30 children are being killed or wounded each day — “the equivalent of a classroom” — highlighting the humanitarian toll.

Israel’s military also said it struck branches of Al-Qard al-Hasan Association in Beirut, alleging the network finances Hezbollah’s activities.

Gulf air defences intercept Iranian missiles and drones

The conflict continues to spread across the Gulf, with the United Arab Emirates saying its air defences intercepted 13 Iranian ballistic missiles and 27 drones on Wednesday. Since the start of the war, the UAE says it has engaged 327 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,699 drones.

Bahrain reported destroying 130 missiles and 234 drones since Iranian attacks began, while Saudi Arabia said it intercepted drones over Riyadh and the Eastern Province, with no casualties reported.

Saudi Aramco has restarted operations at its Ras Tanura refinery after a drone strike earlier this month forced a shutdown, restoring output at one of the kingdom’s key oil facilities, Reuters reported.

Also Read Iran confirms security chief Larijani killed amid ongoing war

Strikes in Iran hit judiciary complex and energy sites

In Iran, authorities reported an attack on a judiciary complex in Larestan County in Fars province that killed at least eight people, including civilians and court staff. A separate strike on a judicial facility also caused casualties, though the full toll remains unclear.

Iranian media also reported attacks on facilities linked to the South Pars gas field, raising concerns over energy infrastructure.

Tehran has said its nuclear doctrine is unlikely to change despite the escalation, while warning that new security arrangements may be required for the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route.

Iran internet blackout enters 19th day, exceeds 430 hours

An internet blackout in Iran has entered its 19th day, with international connectivity largely unavailable, according to internet monitoring group NetBlocks. The disruption, now lasting over 430 hours, has severely limited communication, raising concerns over restricted access to information as the conflict continues.

NetBlocks data shows Iran’s internet connectivity near zero during a 19-day blackout exceeding 430 hours.

Sweden condemns execution of citizen in Iran

Sweden’s Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said a Swedish citizen had been executed in Iran on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

“The death penalty is an inhumane, cruel and irreversible punishment,” she said, adding that Sweden and the European Union oppose its use in all circumstances.

Global oil markets, flights and exports disrupted

The war is increasingly affecting global markets. Austria announced plans to cut fuel taxes and cap retailer margins to shield consumers from rising oil prices.

Iraq has resumed crude exports from the Kirkuk oilfields to Turkey’s Ceyhan port following an agreement with the Kurdistan Regional Government, restoring flows of about 250,000 barrels per day.

Air travel disruptions continue, with Akasa Air partially restoring services while suspending flights to several Middle Eastern cities until March 21.

Modi discusses West Asia tensions with Kuwait Crown Prince

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed West Asia tensions with Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, expressing concern over the escalating situation in the region.

He stressed the importance of ensuring safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route.

Modi also highlighted the need for continued diplomatic engagement to restore peace and stability.

Spoke with HH Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait and conveyed greetings on the upcoming festival of Eid.



We exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and shared concerns over recent developments. Reiterated India’s… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2026

US stance hardens as diplomatic efforts continue

US President Donald Trump dismissed concerns about a prolonged conflict, saying he was not worried about a drawn-out war, while suggesting stronger action against Iran, including potential strikes on energy infrastructure.

Diplomatic efforts remain underway, with China calling for a ceasefire and France warning that disarming Hezbollah under bombardment is unrealistic.

As fighting intensifies across multiple fronts, concerns are growing that the conflict could widen further, with significant humanitarian and economic consequences.