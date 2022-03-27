Israeli settlers set fire to mosque in West Bank

The settlers, scrawled anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab hate graffiti on the wall of a nearby house before they fled the scene

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 27th March 2022 6:44 am IST
Israeli settlers set fire to a mosque in the West Bank

Jerusalem: Israeli settlers on Thursday set fire to a mosque in the village of Zita Jama’in, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank, the Wafaa News Agency reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs Zeid Ramadan, said that a group of settlers sneaked into the village, and threw a highly flammable substance at the entrance of the Ebad al-Rahman mosque in the village of Zita Jama’in, and wrote anti-Arab slogans on its walls.

Also Read
Israel plans to build ten new settlements in Naqab region

The settlers, scrawled anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab hate graffiti on the wall of a nearby house before they fled the scene, Ramadan added.

MS Education Academy

Meanwhile, Israeli settlers also damaged the tires of about 20 vehicles of Jerusalemites that were parked in front of their owners’ homes on Al-Mata’at Street in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Also Read
Rights group denounces Israel for house arresting Palestinian teenagers

As per media reports, Israeli settlers carried out 107 attacks against Palestinians and their property in the occupied West Bank from the beginning of this year until March 7.

About 650,000 Israelis live in more than 130 settlements built since 1967, when Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button