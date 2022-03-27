Israeli settlers set fire to mosque in West Bank

Jerusalem: Israeli settlers on Thursday set fire to a mosque in the village of Zita Jama’in, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank, the Wafaa News Agency reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs Zeid Ramadan, said that a group of settlers sneaked into the village, and threw a highly flammable substance at the entrance of the Ebad al-Rahman mosque in the village of Zita Jama’in, and wrote anti-Arab slogans on its walls.

The settlers, scrawled anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab hate graffiti on the wall of a nearby house before they fled the scene, Ramadan added.

Meanwhile, Israeli settlers also damaged the tires of about 20 vehicles of Jerusalemites that were parked in front of their owners’ homes on Al-Mata’at Street in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem.

As per media reports, Israeli settlers carried out 107 attacks against Palestinians and their property in the occupied West Bank from the beginning of this year until March 7.

About 650,000 Israelis live in more than 130 settlements built since 1967, when Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem.