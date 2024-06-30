‘Jai Palestine’: Hindutva groups burn Owaisi’s effigy at his Delhi residence

A day after Hindutva workers protested against Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi over his ‘Jai Palestine’ slogan, members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal burnt an effigy with Owaisi’s face in front of his residence in Delhi at 34 Ashoka Road on Sunday, June 30.

Owaisi, while taking his oath as the Member of Parliament raised ‘Jai Palestine’ slogans along with ‘Jai MIM, Jai BHIM, Jai Telangana and Takbeer Allah hu Akbar‘.

This did not go well with the BJP and their Hindutva supporters. Many protested against Owaisi raising placards with pictures of Owaisi’s face on a pig. The posters read ‘Palestine ke samardhak Palestine jao‘, which translates to “Supporter of Palestine go to Palestine.”

On June 28, unknown people vandalised his residence by smearing black ink on his nameplate.

While the perpetrators pasted a poster on his address plate with “I Stand With Israel” and “Bharat Matha Ki Jai” slogans on it, there was a depiction of Owaisi in a derogatory manner on the poster, with his head placed between two hands, with one hand tri-coloured and the other coloured with Israel flag.