Jharkhand CJP leaders allege being followed on train to Delhi

Ranchi: Leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Jharkhand on Sunday, October 11, alleged that they were followed by men in plain clothes while travelling to Delhi to join the anti-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) protests, and warned of detention after their train entered Uttar Pradesh.

CJP Jharkhand coordinator Khusboo Choudhary told PTI that she boarded a train from Ranchi to Delhi on the night of October 8 but abandoned her journey after suspecting that she was being followed.

“Soon after boarding the train, I noticed around eight people following me and recording videos of me. Later, during ticket verification, the TTE warned me that men in plain clothes were following me and that I could be detained once the train entered Uttar Pradesh,” she alleged.

Choudhary said she boarded the train around midnight and reached Bokaro station at about 3.30 am, where she decided to get off and take another train back to Ranchi.

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She said the experience strengthened her resolve to join the protests in Delhi, and added that the party would also start demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in Jharkhand.

Moin Khan, a core member of the Jharkhand CJP committee, alleged that several party members had to cut short their journeys after noticing that they were being followed by men in plain clothes.

“We could see them constantly watching us. The TTE informed us that the men had obtained details of our seating arrangements and were repeatedly asking about us,” Khan alleged.

He said several members decided not to continue their journey and got off at Koderma railway station before returning to Ranchi.

However, at least 15 CJP members from different districts of Jharkhand managed to reach Delhi and joined protests at various locations, Khan said.

He said the party would organise demonstrations in Jharkhand as well in the coming days.

Officials at Ranchi railway station said they were unaware of the allegations.

“We do not have any information about such incidents,” an official at the office of the senior divisional commercial manager said.