Job vacancies for medical college staff in Telangana

Hyderabad: Maheshwaram Government Medical College in Telangana’s Rangareddy has invited applications for several posts on a contract/temporary basis.
Posts of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor are available on a contract basis, while the posts of Senior Residents and tutors are available on a temporary honorarium basis till March 31, 2026, or till the need ceases; whichever is earlier.
For more information, candidates can visit the college website.
Filled-in applications along with relevant documents can be submitted at the office of the Principal, Government Medical College, Maheshwaram, BIET Campus, Mangalpally, Ibrahimpatnam, on all working days from August 7 to August 14.
Pay for the available posts
- Associate Professor Rs 1,50,000 per month
- Assistant Professor Rs 1,25,000 per month
- Senior Resident Rs 1,06,461 per month
- Tutor Rs 55,000 per month
The age of the applicant must be below 45 years for clinical and 50 years for non-clinical departments as on March 31, 2025.