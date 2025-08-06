Job vacancies for medical college staff in Telangana

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 6th August 2025 7:13 pm IST
Hyderabad: Maheshwaram Government Medical College in Telangana’s Rangareddy has invited applications for several posts on a contract/temporary basis.

Posts of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor are available on a contract basis, while the posts of Senior Residents and tutors are available on a temporary honorarium basis till March 31, 2026, or till the need ceases; whichever is earlier.

MS Teachers

Filled-in applications along with relevant documents can be submitted at the office of the Principal, Government Medical College, Maheshwaram, BIET Campus, Mangalpally, Ibrahimpatnam, on all working days from August 7 to August 14.

Pay for the available posts

  • Associate Professor Rs 1,50,000 per month
  • Assistant Professor Rs 1,25,000 per month
  • Senior Resident Rs 1,06,461 per month
  • Tutor Rs 55,000 per month

The age of the applicant must be below 45 years for clinical and 50 years for non-clinical departments as on March 31, 2025.

