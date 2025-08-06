Job vacancies for medical college staff in Telangana

Hyderabad: Maheshwaram Government Medical College in Telangana’s Rangareddy has invited applications for several posts on a contract/temporary basis.

Posts of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor are available on a contract basis, while the posts of Senior Residents and tutors are available on a temporary honorarium basis till March 31, 2026, or till the need ceases; whichever is earlier.

For more information, candidates can visit the college website.

Filled-in applications along with relevant documents can be submitted at the office of the Principal, Government Medical College, Maheshwaram, BIET Campus, Mangalpally, Ibrahimpatnam, on all working days from August 7 to August 14.

Pay for the available posts

Associate Professor Rs 1,50,000 per month

Assistant Professor Rs 1,25,000 per month

Senior Resident Rs 1,06,461 per month

Tutor Rs 55,000 per month

The age of the applicant must be below 45 years for clinical and 50 years for non-clinical departments as on March 31, 2025.