Jobs in Saudi: Cybersecurity, IT sectors record sharp rise

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has seen a sharp rise in employment in the information technology (IT) and cybersecurity sectors, over the past five years and expected to continue to grow in the years to come.

This is according to a recent report by Qrator Labs, a DDoS mitigation service company that provides services for network security and uninterrupted network availability.

The report shows, there is a growing demand for cybersecurity professionals in Saudi Arabia. This is due to the Saudi government’s commitment to gradually invest in cyber security initiatives and organization focus on protecting their digital assets from cyber attacks.

The report also notes that the IT job market in Saudi Arabia is booming, driven by the demand for cybersecurity and digital transformation professionals. As organizations continue to invest in digital initiatives and the government supports smart city projects, the demand for IT professionals is expected to continue growing.

The report said, “Growth is primarily driven by digital transformation efforts in the government, telecom, finance and oil and gas sectors, with an increased focus on giga projects, smart cities and e-governance.”

As part of Vision 2030, projects like NEOM and The Red Sea are progressing swiftly towards completion, increasing the number of job prospects in Saudi Arabia across numerous industries.