Jordanians burn Swedish flag in front of embassy in Amman

Amman: The Jordanians staged a demonstration in front of the Swedish embassy in the capital, Amman, and burned the Swedish flag, in protest against the Swedish authorities’ allowing Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan to burn a copy of the Holy Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

The participants in the protests burned the Swedish flag, expressing their rejection of the Swedish government’s position on the crime of burning the Quran.

The protesters expressed their anger at the insult to the Holy Quran, stressing the need to achieve unity among Muslims and deliver a unified message to the world that rejects attacks on sanctity.

Also Read Sweden allows burning of Quran in front of Turkish embassy; envoy summoned

The protesters called on the Jordanian government to deliver a strongly worded message to the state of Sweden.

The protesters raised banner saying, “Attacking the sanctities is not freedom of expression” and “Our Qur’an is our constitution.” Others chanted slogans, including— “Listen to me, O enemy of God. racism” and “the hands of the haters are tyrannized.”

On Saturday, January 21, Swedish right-wing leader Rasmus Paludan burned a copy of the Holy Quran, with the permission of the Swedish government.

Surrounded by police, Paludan set fire to the holy book with a lighter following a long diatribe of almost an hour, in which he attacked Islam and immigration in Sweden.

Paludan set fire to the Holy Quran surrounded by the police with a lighter after a long sermon, which lasted about an hour, in which he attacked Islam and immigration in Sweden.

This incident sparked widespread Gulf condemnations, amid intense popular calls for a comprehensive commercial boycott of Swedish goods.