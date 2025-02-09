Kaaba’s Kiswah on display outside Makkah for the first time

Riyadh: The second edition of the Islamic Arts Biennale 2025 at King Abdul Aziz International Airport’s Western Haj Terminal in Jeddah, is showcasing a unique event where the entire Kiswah of the Holy Kaaba is being displayed outside Makkah for the first time.

This remarkable experience allows visitors to engage closely with and admire the intricate beauty of Islamic craftsmanship, evident in the delicate details of the Kiswah fabric, as well as its embroidery embellished with gold and silver threads.

The Kiswah on display is the same one that adorned the Holy Kaaba last year.

Running until May 25, the display aims to highlight the cultural importance of Islamic arts and deepen understanding of their rich heritage, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Biennale offers an immersive journey into the Kiswah production process, starting from the selection of the finest natural silk, progressing through the stages of hand weaving, and embroidery with gold and silver threads, and culminating in its final processing stages.

In addition to the Kiswah, the Islamic Arts Biennale 2025 also showcases an impressive collection of historical Islamic artifacts and contemporary artworks, offering an enriching experience for all attendees.

About the Kiswah

The Kiswah is not only a masterpiece of craftsmanship but also steeped in religious significance:

It is made from 670 kilograms (kg) of raw silk.

Verses from the Quran are woven using 120kg of gold and 100kg of silver threads.

The fabric features the names and attributes of Allah, including phrases such as “Ya Allah,” “Ya Mannan,” and “Ya Dayyan.”

The Kaaba door includes five curtains with Quranic verses and complete surahs like Al-Fatiha, Al-Falaq, An Nas, and Quraysh.