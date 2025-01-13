‘Kamala’, Steve Jobs’ wife, graces Maha Kumbh, likely to take dip in Ganga

New Delhi: Laurene Powell Jobs, the wife of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, arrived in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh 2025, which began on Monday, January 13. She is likely to take a dip in the River Ganga as part of the rituals at the Maha Kumbh.

‘Kamala’ was warmly welcomed at the camp on Sunday dressed in a peach-yellow salwar suit with a Rakshasutra on her arm and a Rudraksha mala around her neck. The reception included a grand trumpet fanfare, and she was served hot masala tea in a traditional kulhad.

On her way to the Maha Kumbh, to be held in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, she also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

Accompanied by Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara to the temple, Laurene adhered to the traditions of the temple. She wore a pink suit and had a white “dupatta” on her head. Laurene offered her prayers from outside the sanctum sanctorum at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP | Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs reached Spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj's Ashram pic.twitter.com/y20yu7bDSU — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2025

Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj, along with Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of the late Apple co-founder Steve, reaches Niranjani Akhara. pic.twitter.com/HdeJJBDwg4 — Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji (@JiKailashanand) January 12, 2025

“She followed the traditions of the temple…As per our Indian tradition, in Kashi Vishwanath, none other than Hindus can touch the Shivling. That’s why she was made to see the Shivling from outside,” said the Swami.

He also mentioned that they prayed for the successful completion of the Maha Kumbh without any obstacles or difficulty.

“Today, we have come to Kashi to pray to Mahadev that the Maha Kumbh is completed without any obstacles… I came here to invite Mahadev. Our disciple Maharshi Vyasanand is with us from America. Tomorrow he is becoming a Mahamandaleshwar in my Akhara,” he added.

Laurene, who was renamed as ‘Kamala’ by the Akhara, is attending the Maha Kumbh and may take a dip in Ganga like thousands of others.

‘Maha Kumbh’, the grand mela, will conclude on February 26 in Prayagraj. It is held once every 12 years.