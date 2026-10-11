Karnataka: BJP weighs fielding own candidate for Hiriyur bypoll

Senior leaders examined the advantages and disadvantages of contesting the by-election independently while maintaining coordination with alliance partner JD(S).

Photo of K C Indresh Kumar K C Indresh Kumar|   Published:
Political meeting with leaders seated around a U-shaped table in a conference room.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP’s core committee has discussed the possibility of fielding its own candidate in the forthcoming Hiriyur Assembly by-election, while also reviewing the party’s response to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

At a meeting held at the BJP office in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru on Sunday, October 11, senior leaders examined the advantages and disadvantages of contesting the by-election independently while maintaining coordination with alliance partner JD(S). The core committee authorised state BJP president BY Vijayendra to prepare a shortlist of three or four potential candidates.

The leaders also discussed setting up a coordination committee to oversee preparations for the Hiriyur by-election. The meeting reviewed the party’s organisational readiness for the upcoming zilla panchayat and taluk panchayat elections. It decided to appoint district-level in-charges and establish election management committees in every district.

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BJP plans SIR response

The SIR process also figured prominently in the discussions. Leaders reportedly acknowledged that the BJP had faced some setbacks in certain areas and decided to concentrate greater attention on those regions to strengthen the party’s position.

The meeting further discussed protests against police action involving BJP workers. Leaders decided to consider laying siege to Superintendent of Police offices if the registration of FIRs against party workers continued.

The meeting was chaired by state BJP co-in-charge Venkateshwarlu. Those present included Vijayendra, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Opposition leaders R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, MP Basavaraj Bommai, former deputy chief minister Govind Karjol, CN Ashwath Narayan, CT Ravi, B Sriramulu and former state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, among others.

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Photo of K C Indresh Kumar K C Indresh Kumar|   Published:

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K C Indresh Kumar

K C Indresh Kumar is a Bengaluru-based veteran journalist with over three decades of experience, contributing political reportage from Karnataka. He spent more than 25 years with The New Indian… More »
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