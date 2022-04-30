KCR used Iftar time to make fake claims, instill fear in Muslims: Shabbir Ali

Hyderabad: Former leader of opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Saturday strongly condemned chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) for not making any announcement about the loans or jobs for minority youth during the Iftar party hosted by the state government on Friday night.

“CM KCR did not speak about the implementation of promised 12% Muslim reservation, giving jobs and loans to minority youth, housing facility, the release of fee reimbursement and scholarships for minority students or any other electoral promise made by him in the last eight years. He did not even specify the deadline by which all vacant nominated posts in the minority-related corporations will be filled. Iftar time is a pious moment for the Muslims and he used it to make false claims and instill fear among the minorities,” Shabbir Ali said in a media statement.

“Minorities voted for the TRS party in previous elections with the expectation that KCR would honour his promises. Earlier, KCR cheated Muslims with fake promises and false claims. Now he wants them to support TRS out of fear of BJP,” he alleged.

Advising KCR and other Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders to read a few relevant history books, Shabbir Ali said Hyderabad has been a peaceful city for more than 400 years. “All 16 Chief Ministers who ruled from Hyderabad had hosted Iftar parties during the holy month of Ramzan. KCR should not assume that he is the only ‘secular’ CM in the entire history,” he said.

Ali reminded that when KCR hosted the first Iftar dinner as the chief minister in 2014, he announced that a 12% Muslim quota would be implemented by the next Ramzan, in 2015. Next year, he repeated the promises by changing the year. Later on, he stopped mentioning anything about 12% Muslim reservation.

“Following its inclination towards RSS and BJP, KCR Govt demolished six mosques across the State, deprived representation to minorities in important bodies like the TSPSC and partially stopped the release of funds for various welfare schemes. This was done on an experimental basis to check whether the minority community can be controlled by bribing a few political and religious leaders. The Islamic clerics have to do serious introspection on their behaviour,” Ali stated.

The Congress leader announced that the Congress party would soon come up with a ‘Status Report’ on the condition of Muslims under the TRS regime from 2014 to 2022. “The report will also contain comparative figures of spending on minorities’ welfare and other schemes by different regimes in the country,” he said.