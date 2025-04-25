KSRTC suspends conductor for assaulting sleeping woman on bus after viral video

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) recently suspended a conductor for sexually assaulting a woman who was asleep on the bus. The shocking case caused outrage after an undated video of the act went viral on social media.

The incident took place on a bus plying on the Mudipu-State Bank route near Mangalore, where a young woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by the bus conductor while she was asleep.

As per reports, the conductor kept touching the woman inappropriately while she was asleep.

A fellow observant passenger noticed the conductor’s action and filmed the act on his cell phone. The video, which went viral online, alerted authorities and the public to the issue, leading to quick action by KSRTC.

The government-owned transport corporation suspended the accused conductor from service until further notice. KSRTC officials denounced the sexual assault, stating that such an act is unacceptable and that a proper inquiry is being conducted to ensure justice.