KTR strongly refutes claims of BJP-BRS merger attempts

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has strongly refuted allegations made by BJP MP CM Ramesh that efforts were underway to merge the BRS with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

KTR unequivocally stated that there is no question of his party merging with any other.

Addressing the media, KTR declared, “As long as Telangana exists, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi will exist.”

He criticised the current political landscape with a rural analogy, saying, “They set aside a female buffalo that gives milk and brought in a male one,” implying a decline in governance or a poor choice made by the electorate.

Also Read KTR slams CM Revanth claiming fertiliser shortage in Telangana

KTR also highlighted the BRS government’s performance, noting, “Even during the COVID-19 crisis, we did not halt development and welfare schemes.”

He contrasted this with the present situation, lamenting, “Now, there’s a need to fight for fertilisers in the state.”

KTR proposed merging BRS with BJP to bail out Kavitha: BJP MP

In a tit-for-tat allegation against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), BJP MP CM Ramesh said that the former had visited his residence in New Delhi and had proposed to either have an alliance or a merger of his party with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), if BRS MLC K Kavitha, who was lodged in the Tihar Jail in connection with the Delhi Liquor Scam was bailed-out of the case.

CM Ramesh’s allegation came as a response to KTR’s statement that Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy granted road contracts worth Rs 1,660 crore to Ramesh on a nomination basis.

Ramesh challenges KTR to prove allegations

Challenging KTR to prove his allegations, Ramesh felt that the former was only trying to drag his name to defame Revanth Reddy.

Ramesh also said that he has CCTV footage of KTR visiting his residence in Delhi when Kavitha was in jail.

“Our party’s stand was clear that the BJP would never get into any alliance with the BRS. BRS is finished in Telangana. It seems like KTR fears TDP and BJP forming an alliance in Telangana in the next Assembly elections. Just like there is an issue going on in YS Jagan’s family in AP, there are issues brewing in KTR’s family,” he said.