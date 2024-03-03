Kuwait calls on voters to elect members of national assembly on April 4

Kuwait on Sunday, March 3, called on voters to elect members of the national assembly (parliament) on April 4, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

The call came after a decree issued by the Emir of the country, Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on February 15, dissolving the council, following a dispute over insulting comments made by MP Abdul Karim Al Kandari in the National Assembly.

The decree cited “unrestrained, insulting language” that did not respect the Emir’s position.

“The Cabinet approved a draft Emiri decree inviting voters to elect the National Assembly on Thursday, April 4,” government spokesman Amer Al Ajmi said on February 28.

The registration process for candidates is set to commence on Monday, March 4, he added.