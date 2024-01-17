Kuwait forms new govt led by Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem

Kuwait on Wednesday, January 17, formed a new government headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

This is the first Kuwaiti government during the era of the new Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who took office on December 20, following the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad.

On Thursday, January 4, Kuwait’s Emir issued an order appointing Sheikh Mohammed as Prime Minister and tasked him with nominating members of a new government.

Sheikh Mohammad will be heading a government consisting of 13 ministers, and they are as follows:

Fahd Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister, minister of defence, and acting minister of interior

Dr Imad Mohammed Abdulaziz Al-Ateeqi, Deputy Prime Minister and minister of oil

Abdul Rahman Baddah Abdul Rahman Al Mutairi, minister of information and culture

Dr Ahmed Abdel-Wahab Ahmed Al-Awadi, minister of health

Firas Saud Al-Malik Al-Sabah, minister of social affairs, family and childhood affairs, and acting minister of state for cabinet affairs

Photo: Kuwait Times

Dr Anwar Ali Abdullah Al-Mudhaf, minister of finance and minister of state for economic affairs and investment

Dr Salem Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, minister of electricity, water and renewable energy and minister of state for housing affairs

Dawoud Suleiman Abdul Rasoul Marafi, minister of state for national assembly affairs, minister of state for youth affairs, and minister of state for communications affairs

Dr Adel Mohammad Abdullah Al-Adwani, minister of education and minister of higher education and scientific research

Abdullah Hamad Abdullah Al-Joaan, minister of trade and industry.

Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Yahya, minister of foreign affairs

Faisal Saeed Nafel Al Gharib, minister of justice and minister of endowments and Islamic affairs

Dr Noura Mohammad Khaled Al-Mashaan, minister of public works and minister of state for municipal affairs