This is the first Kuwaiti government during the era of the new Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who took office on December 20.

Kuwait forms new govt led by Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem
Kuwait's new PM Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah (Photo: KUNA)

Kuwait on Wednesday, January 17, formed a new government headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

This is the first Kuwaiti government during the era of the new Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who took office on December 20, following the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad.

On Thursday, January 4, Kuwait’s Emir issued an order appointing Sheikh Mohammed as Prime Minister and tasked him with nominating members of a new government.

Sheikh Mohammad will be heading a government consisting of 13 ministers, and they are as follows:

  • Fahd Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister, minister of defence, and acting minister of interior
  • Dr Imad Mohammed Abdulaziz Al-Ateeqi, Deputy Prime Minister and minister of oil
  • Abdul Rahman Baddah Abdul Rahman Al Mutairi, minister of information and culture
  • Dr Ahmed Abdel-Wahab Ahmed Al-Awadi, minister of health
  • Firas Saud Al-Malik Al-Sabah, minister of social affairs, family and childhood affairs, and acting minister of state for cabinet affairs
  • Dr Anwar Ali Abdullah Al-Mudhaf, minister of finance and minister of state for economic affairs and investment
  • Dr Salem Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, minister of electricity, water and renewable energy and minister of state for housing affairs
  • Dawoud Suleiman Abdul Rasoul Marafi, minister of state for national assembly affairs, minister of state for youth affairs, and minister of state for communications affairs
  • Dr Adel Mohammad Abdullah Al-Adwani, minister of education and minister of higher education and scientific research
  • Abdullah Hamad Abdullah Al-Joaan, minister of trade and industry.
  • Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Yahya, minister of foreign affairs
  • Faisal Saeed Nafel Al Gharib, minister of justice and minister of endowments and Islamic affairs
  • Dr Noura Mohammad Khaled Al-Mashaan, minister of public works and minister of state for municipal affairs

