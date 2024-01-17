Kuwait forms new govt led by Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem

Kuwait on Wednesday, January 17, formed a new government headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.
This is the first Kuwaiti government during the era of the new Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who took office on December 20, following the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad.
On Thursday, January 4, Kuwait’s Emir issued an order appointing Sheikh Mohammed as Prime Minister and tasked him with nominating members of a new government.
Sheikh Mohammad will be heading a government consisting of 13 ministers, and they are as follows:
- Fahd Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister, minister of defence, and acting minister of interior
- Dr Imad Mohammed Abdulaziz Al-Ateeqi, Deputy Prime Minister and minister of oil
- Abdul Rahman Baddah Abdul Rahman Al Mutairi, minister of information and culture
- Dr Ahmed Abdel-Wahab Ahmed Al-Awadi, minister of health
- Firas Saud Al-Malik Al-Sabah, minister of social affairs, family and childhood affairs, and acting minister of state for cabinet affairs
- Dr Anwar Ali Abdullah Al-Mudhaf, minister of finance and minister of state for economic affairs and investment
- Dr Salem Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, minister of electricity, water and renewable energy and minister of state for housing affairs
- Dawoud Suleiman Abdul Rasoul Marafi, minister of state for national assembly affairs, minister of state for youth affairs, and minister of state for communications affairs
- Dr Adel Mohammad Abdullah Al-Adwani, minister of education and minister of higher education and scientific research
- Abdullah Hamad Abdullah Al-Joaan, minister of trade and industry.
- Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Yahya, minister of foreign affairs
- Faisal Saeed Nafel Al Gharib, minister of justice and minister of endowments and Islamic affairs
- Dr Noura Mohammad Khaled Al-Mashaan, minister of public works and minister of state for municipal affairs