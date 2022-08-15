Kuwait government crackdowns on 394 illegal foreigners

Published: 15th August 2022
Photo: Moi_kuw/Twitter

Kuwait: Kuwait has arrested around 394 illegal foreigners and wanted outlaws in a security crackdown, who have allegedly violated the country’s labour laws, local media reported.

The arrested foreigners— 328 people in the Mahboula area in the Ahmadi governorate and 66 others in the Jleeb Al-Shuyouq area in the Farwaniya governorate during a large-scale campaign.

The Kuwait Ministry of Interior said that security campaigns are continuing across the country to arrest lawbreakers and outlaws.

The ministry called on all citizens and residents to cooperate with security forces and not to harbour or cover up any violation of the residency law, as it is a crime punishable by law.

According to Arabic daily Al Anba, the strict rules would prompt the foreigners, who bring in their family or relatives to ensure they will leave the country in time once the validity of their visit visas expires.

Sanctions can include a two-year ban on those sponsors from obtaining any sponsorship visas

According to media reports, about 14,650 foreigners entered Kuwait on visitor visas in the past three years and did not leave for their countries of origin, which inflated the number of illegal foreigners in Kuwait.

Foreigners make up approximately 3.4 million of Kuwait’s total population of 4.6 million.

