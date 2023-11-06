Kuwait hospitals offer free treatment for wounded in Gaza

Kuwait: Six private hospitals in Kuwait has expressed their readiness to receive and treat injured people from the Gaza Strip free of cost, local media reported.

This initiative was announced by head of the Private Hospital Union, Dr. Ayman Al-Mutawa, in a letter addressed to the Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadh.

“This comes in light of the difficult humanitarian conditions our brothers in the Gaza Strip are going through, and based on the pioneering role that the State of Kuwait is playing regionally and internationally,” Al-Mutawa said in a letter, Arabic daily Al-Rai reported.

He highlighted the readiness of Al-Salam, Alia, Dar Al-Shifa, Wara, Al-Mowasat, and Taiba hospitals in Gaza Strip to provide free treatment to residents if the Ministry of Health transfers cases to Kuwait.

This comes as the Kuwaiti relief air bridge continues to Gaza, on Monday, November 6, the 14th plane took off heading to the Egyptian city of Al-Arish, carrying 10 tons of food and medical supplies.

The Kuwaiti air bridge began operations on October 23, escorting urgent aid to the sector whose residents are facing a catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

The Israeli war, which began on October 7, has resulted in the displacement of approximately 1.5 million out of 2.3 million people from their homes.

Israel has severely disrupted the supply of essential goods and services to the residents of the Gaza Strip due to the ongoing bombardment.