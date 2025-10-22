Mumbai: One of the Indian television’s most-watched and talked-about shows, Kyun Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, is once again making headlines and this time for a reason no one could have imagined. Reports suggest that one of the richest men in the world and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is all set to make a virtual cameo in Ekta Kapoor’s reboot series.

Yes, you read that right! In a twist straight out of a soap opera, the global tech tycoon will soon share screen space virtually with Tulsi Virani herself. Ever since this news broke, the show has been trending all over social media and has become the talk of the town.

But what fans are most curious about isn’t the storyline, it’s Bill Gates’ remuneration. Viewers are wondering whether Gates is charging a fee for his cameo appearance on Ekta Kapoor’s mega-hit drama. However, as of now, there’s no official confirmation about whether his appearance is a paid one or part of a philanthropic collaboration.

Meanwhile, let’s talk about the woman of the moment — Smriti Irani, aka Tulsi Virani. How much is she making from this show?

Smriti Irani Kyun Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 salary

The actor-turned-politician made her grand return to television this year with Kyun Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, and reports reveal she’s earning a whopping Rs 14 lakh per episode, making her the highest-paid actor on Indian television.

In an interview, Smriti Irani confirmed that she’s currently the highest-paid face on the small screen, though she refrained from sharing exact figures. If reports are accurate, and considering the show is set to run for 150 episodes (as Ekta Kapoor herself revealed), Smriti Irani is expected to take home an astounding Rs 21 crore by the finale episode.

With this paycheck, she will easily become the highest-paid TV actress in Indian television history and rightly so, given her iconic return as Tulsi.

Kyun Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 airs on StarPlus at 10:30 pm and streams exclusively on JioHotstar, continuing its successful TRP run.