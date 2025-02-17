Local Sikhs raise Rs 60K to aid robbed Kashmiri shawl seller in Punjab

A group of local Sikh community members in the Madewaal area of Punjab’s Ferozepur took swift action to support a Kashmiri shawl seller after he suffered serious violence and robbery on February 5. The shawl seller Abdul Khaliq Ganai, from Kralpora village of Kupwara district, was threatened at gunpoint and looted by non-local thieves.

According to local reports, on February 11, the assailants held Ganai at gunpoint, robbing him of his collection of expensive handcraft shawls, mobile phone and cash amount of Rs 32000.

After discovering the physical attack, members of the local Sikh community immediately took action to help the Kashmiri shawl seller. They successfully caught the perpetrators and handed them over to the police.

The locals described the nature of the violence to the police stating, “Thieves threatened Abdul Khaliq Ganai at gunpoint then stole multiple items including his smartphone, Kashmiri shawls and cash.”

To rectify this injustice the Sikh community collected Rs 60,000 and gave it to Ganai to compensate for his loss and aid in his recovery from the injuries he suffered during the assault.

Speaking on the gesture, the Sikh community members emphasized the importance of mutual support. “Kashmiris have always helped us in times of trouble when we visit the Valley. We share a bond that goes back a long way. Just as they stand by us in Kashmir, we can never stay behind when they are in need. We must support each other,” Manjit Singh, a local Sikh member told The Kashmiriyat.

This is not an isolated case of Kashmiri traders attacked in Punjab. A 32-year-old Kashmiri shawl seller Fareed Ahmad hailing from the Kupwara district, was severely beaten, punched, slapped and dragged by the assailants, leaving him injured and in distressed condition. The incident occurred in Kapurthala district.

Launch of 24×7 nationwide helpline for Kashmiri shawl sellers

Considering the safety of Kashmiri shawl sellers after the repeated attack reports across Indian states, a Kashmir-based welfare organisation plans to launch a nationwide 24×7 toll-free helpline, providing them with a direct platform to report grievances, repeated harassment, discrimination, hate crimes, and other challenges they face in their trade across the country.

This helpline will ensure swift intervention and effective redressal, working closely with state and central authorities to find meaningful solutions.