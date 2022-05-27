Maha govt orders action against NCB’s Sameer Wankhede in Aryan Khan case

The Maharashtra government on Friday ordered action against Anti Narcotics officer Sameer Wankhede, alleging that he conducted a “Shoddy investigation” against Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drugs case back in October 2021.

The state government’s decision comes after Khan was given a clean chit in the case by the Narcotics Control Bureau. It is to be noted that the MVA government has already taken action against the NCB official in a fake certificate case.

Khan was arrested by the NCB team on October 3, 2021. After interrogation, he was remanded to judicial custody. His first bail was dismissed by the trial court. Later, Khan through his counsel, approached the Bombay High Court which granted him bail on October 28 and he was finally let out of prison on October 30.

Aryan Khan was arrested after an NCB team headed by the Mumbai Zone head, Sameer Wankhede, had conducted a raid on the Cordelia Cruise yacht where a party was reportedly underway on the intervening night of October 2 and 3. With inputs from ANI