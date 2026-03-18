Mumbai: Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan continues to enjoy immense popularity not only in her home country but also across India and among Urdu- and Hindi-speaking audiences worldwide. Since her debut in Bol (2011), the actress has steadily risen to the top of the entertainment industry.

She gained widespread recognition with her breakthrough role in the iconic drama Humsafar. From there on, there has been no looking back, as Mahira delivered a string of hit dramas and films, including her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees.

Now, the actress is all set to light up screens this Eid ul Fitr with not just one, but four major releases across cinema and television.

Mahira Khan’s Eid ul Fitr 2026 releases

Mahira will be seen in a mix of theatrical and television premieres this festive weekend:

Aag Lage Basti Mein – Releasing in cinemas on Eid ul Fitr

The Legend of Maula Jatt – TV premiere on Day 1 of Eid on Geo TV

Love Guru – TV premiere on ARY Digital

Neelofar – TV premiere on Day 1 of Eid on Hum TV

Interestingly, while these films will air on television in Pakistan, audiences in India are likely to catch them through alternative YouTube channels such as Top Pakistani Dramas, Multiverse Entertainment, or Ishq Diaries.

About ‘Aag Lage Basti Mein’

Among her Eid releases, Aag Lage Basti Mein stands out as a major highlight. The film marks Mahira Khan’s much-awaited reunion with superstar Fahad Mustafa after nearly four years. The duo, known for their crackling chemistry in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, is expected to bring another high-energy performance to the big screen.

Written and directed by Nabeel Qureshi, the film is produced under the banner of Filmwala Pictures and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on Eid ul Fitr 2026. With promotions already underway, the film is being touted as one of the biggest festive releases.

More Mahira Khan’s upcoming projects

Mahira Khan’s packed slate doesn’t end with Eid. The actress has several high-profile projects lined up:

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo: Pakistan’s first Netflix original series, where Mahira plays Rahat. The show is expected to premiere in late 2026.

Mitti De Baway: A highly anticipated drama marking her first on-screen pairing with Wahaj Ali, expected to air in 2026.

Woh Ek Raat: An upcoming telefilm (or mini-series) also starring Wahaj Ali, written by Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by Shehzad Kashmiri.

With an impressive lineup spanning films, television, and streaming platforms, Mahira Khan is clearly set to dominate not just Eid ul Fitr 2026, but the entire year ahead.