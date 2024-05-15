Makkah gears up for Haj 2024, prepared to welcome millions

Riyadh: The Municipality of Makkah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is putting in significant effort to prepare for the Haj 1445 AH-2024 season, which is expected to start on June 14.

The Kingdom has developed a meticulously designed plan to ensure the safety and comfort of millions of anticipated pilgrims, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The municipality has mobilized 22,000 individuals that include administrators, engineers, technicians, sanitation workers, and support teams from various sectors.

Hundreds of security personnel, volunteers, and temporary health givers will also be deployed to further bolster services.

It is utilizing cutting-edge technology, including specialized machinery and equipment, including high-tech sanitation vehicles, to efficiently manage waste.

In addition, thirteen sub-municipalities and service centers will be strategically equipped to address any needs, ensuring a clean and healthy environment for pilgrims across holy sites.

The municipality has implemented a 24-hour cleaning schedule in high-density areas to ensure a clean and healthy environment for pilgrims.

The municipality in Mina has prepared 1,135 electrical waste compression boxes and 113 temporary ground storage warehouses to efficiently handle waste during Haj.

Food safety is a top priority, with dedicated teams monitoring markets, restaurants, and catering services. A central laboratory and three mobile laboratories will analyze food samples, ensuring quality and safety for pilgrims.

The municipality serves as a central hub, coordinating with permanent committees for pilgrim residences, safety, and addressing negative behavior near the Grand Mosque. Joint committees with regulatory authorities enhance coordination, while seasonal committees ensure seamless operations.

The Kingdom’s Project for Utilization of Hady and Adahi has enabled the operation of seven high-capacity slaughterhouses capable of handling over 1,020,000 animals during Haj.

The municipality maintains extensive infrastructure in Makkah and holy sites, including 66,000 roads, tunnels, bridges, floodwater drainage network, and illumination network with over 114,000 lights.

Contractors are responsible for maintaining public facilities like restrooms and parks to maintain high service standards throughout the season.

Municipality representatives actively participate in operations rooms, with technical teams responding swiftly and a 24/7 emergency unit in coordination with authorities for potential fires, building collapses, and rain-related incidents.

Makkah Municipalityaims to provide a safe and fulfilling Hajj experience for millions of pilgrims by combining human resources and advanced technology.