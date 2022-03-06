Makkah’s Grand Mosque to hold educational courses for female visitors

The agency provides religious education to women who have recently converted to Islam

Updated: 6th March 2022
Multilingual course workshop offers to female visitors at Makkah's Grand Mosque
Riyadh: In an effort to convey the message of Islam to the widest possible audience, the General Department of Languages ​​and Women’s Translation led by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, offers translations of many educational courses and awareness programs for female visitors of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

It also provides religious education to women who have recently converted to Islam, along with the translation of administrative publications.

The agency organizes educational seminars in multiple languages ​​for female visitors and pilgrims at the Grand Mosque, in addition to providing them with religious and spatial guidance.

During 2021, the agency provided more than 2,500 educational seminars in a number of international languages ​​(Uzbek – Persian – English – French – Urdu – Turkish), as well as 3597 spatial guidance and religious guidance services for female visitors to the Grand Mosque.

Throughout the year, the agency launched several initiatives aimed at improving its work outcomes, including initiatives aimed at clarifying the concept of Umrah and Hajj and its virtues, in addition to clarifying some provisions for women during Umrah and Haj in various languages ​​to meet their needs. needs of women of all nationalities.

