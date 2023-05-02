Mamata expresses grief over death of Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Arun Gandhi

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson and socio-political activist Arun Gandhi.

He was 89, and died in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur after a brief illness.

“Saddened to know of the demise of Arun Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, and a social beacon in his own rights. May his soul rest in peace. May the Gandhian spirit illumine our path in troubled times,” Banerjee tweeted.

Born to Manilal Gandhi and Sushila Mashruwala in Durban on April 14, 1934, Arun Gandhi followed in the footsteps of his grandfather as an activist.