Mamata expresses grief over death of Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Arun Gandhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 2nd May 2023 7:12 pm IST
Mamata Banerjee speaks to Sharad Pawar, expresses support after arrest of Nawab Malik
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson and socio-political activist Arun Gandhi.

He was 89, and died in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur after a brief illness.

Also Read
Despite Nitish’s meeting with Mamata, Oppn tie-up unlikely in Bengal

“Saddened to know of the demise of Arun Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, and a social beacon in his own rights. May his soul rest in peace. May the Gandhian spirit illumine our path in troubled times,” Banerjee tweeted.

MS Education Academy

Born to Manilal Gandhi and Sushila Mashruwala in Durban on April 14, 1934, Arun Gandhi followed in the footsteps of his grandfather as an activist.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 2nd May 2023 7:12 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button