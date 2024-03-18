Mamata visits building collapse site in Kolkata

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th March 2024 11:05 am IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File PhotoI)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday visited Garden Reach area in the city, where an under-construction building collapsed, leaving two persons dead and at least seven people injured.

She directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal to take action against those involved in the illegal construction of the five-storey building which collapsed around midnight in the area.

“This is a very congested area. This building had no sanction from the authorities and it was illegal. I have told the CP and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to take action,” she told reporters after taking stock of the situation.

Banerjee with her forehead bandaged visited the place. She suffered an injury on her forehead on Thursday evening and underwent stitches.

The chief minister said that her government stands by the families whose shanties were damaged in the building collapse.

She also said that two persons were killed in the building collapse and five to six people might still be trapped under the debris.

“This is Ramzan month and this incident happened. I extend my condolences to the bereaved families,” she added.

