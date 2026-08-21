Man killed in accident in Hyderabad’s Shadnagar

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man was killed in a road accident near the L&T company at Elikatta on the outskirts of Shadnagar in Ranga Reddy district on Thursday night, August 20.

The deceased was identified as Aagirala Shekhar, son of Venkatesh, a resident of Yellampally village.

According to police, Shekhar was riding his Hero Honda Splendor motorcycle from Shadnagar towards Yellampally when an unidentified container vehicle, travelling from Pargi towards Shadnagar, collided with his bike near the L&T company.

Shekhar suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. Residents alerted the police, who reached the scene and shifted the body for post-mortem examination.

Police are collecting details to identify the container vehicle and its driver. A case has been registered, and an investigation is under way.