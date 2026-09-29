Man made to pay Rs 29,000 on date in Jubilee Hills pub

Hyderabad: A man was reportedly honey-trapped by a woman and forced to pay a bill of Rs 29,000 during a date at the 36 Chemistry Pub in Jubilee Hills.

According to reports, the man identified as Hemanth had met Divya through the Quack-Quak dating app. After allegedly being duped, Hemanth approached the Jubilee Hills police and filed a complaint alleging that Divya colluded with the pub management to fleece him.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Jubilee Hills Police confirmed the incident and said they registered a case. However, they refused to share details, saying an investigation is underway.

Dating, followed by cheating

On July 1, 2026, a 23-year-old private employee from Hyderabad’s Manikonda was allegedly duped of Rs 3.28 lakh in a dating app scam after a woman recorded an intimate video call and blackmailed him with threats of circulating the footage on social media.

Also Read Hyderabad man duped of Rs 3.28 lakh in dating app scam

The man approached the cybercrime unit of the Cyberabad police and filed a complaint stating that the fraudster appeared naked and persuaded the victim to remove his clothes during their call.

She captured screenshots and recorded the video before threatening to upload the intimate content and circulate it among his Instagram followers unless he paid money. To avoid public humiliation, the victim transferred Rs 3,28,500 to a bank account provided by the fraudster.