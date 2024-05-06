Middle East’s largest water park coming up in Saudi Arabia

Aquarabia will be Saudi's first home-grown water theme park and will draw visitors from across the globe.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th May 2024 8:49 pm IST
Photo: SPA

The Board of Directors of the Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) on Monday, May 6, announced the launch of Aquarabia, the first water theme park of its kind in Saudi Arabia and the largest in the Middle East.

Located in Qiddiya City, Aquarabia will complement Six Flags Qiddiya City, the city’s flagship theme park and the first Six Flags park to be designed and built outside of North America, thr Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Aquarabia will be Saudi’s first home-grown water theme park and will draw visitors from across the globe with its twenty-two rides and family-friendly water-based experiences.

This includes four world records, including the world’s tallest water coaster, the tallest drop body slide, the tallest water slide, and the longest mat racer.

Aquarabia will also offer the first underwater adventure ride featuring fully submersible vehicles.

Adrenaline lovers will enjoy an extreme watersports zone dedicated to rafting, kayaking, canyoneering, free solo climbing and cliff jumping, as well as the Kingdom’s first surf pool.

It will feature immersive, narrative-based design elements and attractions, focusing on ancient desert wellsprings and Qiddiya’s wildlife seeking an oasis.

With a projected total of 10,000 direct and indirect jobs created, Aquarabia and Six Flags Qiddiya City will significantly contribute to the Kingdom’s economic diversification and GDP targets.

The water theme park will use recycled water for the park’s irrigation and cooling, and thanks to specialised filters, will be able to reduce water waste by up to 90 per cent and minimise energy consumption.

Moreover, Six Flags Qiddiya City also aims to recycle operational waste targeting more than 80% diversion from landfill.

