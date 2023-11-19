Ministers from Muslim countries to visit China to seek ceasefire in Gaza

Riyadh: Ministers from Arab and Muslim countries will embark on an international tour to world capitals on November 20, starting from China to seek an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The announcement was made by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on the sidelines of the IISS Manama Security Summit in Bahrain on Saturday, November 18.

The tour will be the first step for the Islamic Ministerial Committee to carry out decisions reached at the Arab-Islamic Summit held in Riyadh on November 11.

China will be the inaugural destination for the committee, which will then visit multiple capitals to urge for an immediate ceasefire and facilitate the entry of relief and humanitarian aid into Gaza.

سمو وزير الخارجية الأمير #فيصل_بن_فرحان @FaisalbinFarhan : الأولوية الآن إنهاء القتال.. ومعاناة سكان غزة يجب أن تتوقف pic.twitter.com/PLv6oFGCag — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) November 18, 2023

سمو وزير الخارجية الأمير #فيصل_بن_فرحان @FaisalbinFarhan يعلن عن بدء أعمال اللجنة الوزارية المكلفة من القمة العربية الاسلامية والمعنية ببلورة تحرك دولي لوقف الحرب على غزة.. والمحطة الأولى هي #الصين. pic.twitter.com/nu0kz9WBFR — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) November 18, 2023

Saudi Foreign Minister emphasizes the need to open urgent humanitarian corridors in Gaza during a meeting with EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

During a meeting, both sides discussed Gaza Strip developments, with Bin Farhan expressing the Kingdom’s rejection of Israeli occupation forces’ military escalation and displacement of Palestinians.

#المنامة | سمو وزير الخارجية الأمير #فيصل_بن_فرحان @FaisalbinFarhan يلتقي الممثل السامي للاتحاد الأوروبي للشؤون الخارجية والسياسة الأمنية السيد جوزيب بوريل، وذلك على هامش حوار المنامة 2023 pic.twitter.com/jsB5rRZG1E — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) November 18, 2023

Since the beginning of the Israel and Hamas war, Riyadh has been actively participating in global diplomatic efforts to end the Gaza Strip conflict and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud has reaffirmed his country’s rejection of the “brutal war in Gaza” and emphasized the need for immediate military cessation.

Since October 7, the Israeli army has continued to wage war on the Gaza Strip resulting in over 12,000 deaths.