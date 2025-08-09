With the monsoon settling in, Hyderabad’s eateries see a surge in demand for comfort foods that pair well with a hot cup of Irani chai. Among the cities old-school favourites, Bun Maska or Malai Bun holds a special place. Served in Irani cafes and traditional bakeries, this soft bread layered with fresh cream is a snack that many Hyderabadis associate with rainy mornings and evenings.

Several cafes across the city continue to serve this simple yet satisfying treat, each with its own take- from lightly sweetened cream to thick, indulgent layers. Siasat.com has made a list of five places in Hyderabad where you can get a good malai bun this monsoon. So, get ready to drool.

Best Bun Maska spots in Hyderabad

1. Cafe Niloufer

The bun maska at Lakdikapul’s Cafe Niloufer is a popular breakfast item for which people queue outside the place from 4 am onwards. In the past few years, it has gained more popularity thanks to the food bloggers of Hyderabad.

2. Chattu Ram Yadav Milk Shop

Located in Begum Bazaar, this milk shop was established in 1944, and now the sixth generation runs it. Some even credit Chattu Ram’s for introducing malai bun to Hyderabadis, an indication of its great taste.

3. Hassan Dairy

In recent years, a new player called Hassan Dairy popped up in Hyderabad for its unique take on the simple bun. It offers various variations like Malai Gulab Jamun Bun, Honey Bun, Nutella Bun and Khowa bun.

4. Pista House

Like everything else on their menu, Pista House has infused the goodness of saffron (zafran) in their malai bun too, and it pairs so well with their Zafrani chai.

5. Naintara

With branches in Abids and Madhapur, Naintara is quickly becoming a favourite among Malai bun lovers for its thick and lightly sweetened cream. Many social media users tout it as an underrated gem.

Which is your go-to spot to satisfy your cravings? Comment below.