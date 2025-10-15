Mr Tea owner issued banishment notice by Rachakonda police

Hyderabad: Kodudula Naveen Reddy, owner of Mr Tea and Mister Irani tea franchise chains, has been served a six-month banishment notice by the Rachakonda police commissioner for his alleged criminal record.

According to a press release, 32-year-old Naveen Reddy, resident of Tirumala Homes located in the Manneguda area of Abdullapurmet mandal in Rangareddy district, was served an expulsion notice under Section 26(1) of the Hyderabad City Police Act, 1348 Fasli.

He has been directed to submit his reply to the notice within seven days.

According to the police, Naveen Reddy is a rowdy sheeter, booked for assault, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, and rioting at the Adibatla police station. He is accused of intimidating the public so much so that they are afraid to testify or file a complaint against him.

Also Read Rowdy sheeter involved in 11 cases banished from Hyderabad

Abduction case in 2022

The Mr Tea franchise owner had made headlines in December 2022 after he, along with a mob of 40-50 men, abducted a medical worker from her residence on the day of her engagement.

According to reports, she was in a relationship with Naveen. However, her parents fixed her engagement with another person.

Naveen and his men vandalised her house in Turkayamjal, Adibatla and assaulted her father before abducting her. The police rescued the woman and arrested Naveen on the same day.

Naveen has also reportedly set up a branch of his tea franchise in front of the girl’s home, which her family demolished after her abduction.