Mumbai chalo: AIMIM’s Jaleel leads 12,000 in rally against hate speech

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), organized a massive rally with the national flag through Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and nearby areas on Monday, September 23. The rally was held to demand action against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and preacher Ramgiri Maharaj for their alleged hate speeches targeting Muslims and Islam.

The protest-themed “Tiranga Samvidhan Rally” was organized by Imtiaz Jaleel, a former Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar MP, and other political figures including Waris Pathan. The demonstration reportedly drew participation from more than 12,000 Muslim community members across the region.

The protest began in the afternoon on Monday, with thousands of participants travelling by vehicle through the Samruddhi Super Expressway. The motive behind the rally was to protest against inflammatory remarks made by Rane and Maharaj, who have faced multiple FIRs for hate speech against Muslims and inciting communal sentiments.

During the program on September 11, Rane allegedly targeted the Muslim community in his speech and instigated people, the complaint stated.

Jaleel emphasized that the state government had failed to take appropriate action despite numerous complaints against both. He said he planned to present a physical copy of the Constitution to Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis as a reminder of their duty to uphold law and order in the region.

Over 3,000 cops deployed to curb untoward incident

However, as the protestors marched to Mulund Check Naka which is a key entry point of the gateway to Mumbai city on Monday night, they were barred by police and were not allowed to enter the city. The police installed barricades and deployed over 3,000 cops to manage the situation.

The leaders delivered their representation to the divisional collector and other officials, they dispersed that night, TOI reported.

Subsequently, Jaleel expressed his disappointment and described the police action as “dirty politics” by the ruling government. He said it was not merely a protest for justice but for the identity of Maharashtra, its pride, and its cultural heritage, invoking historical figures like Phule, Shahu Maharaj, Ambedkar, and Shivaji Maharaj.