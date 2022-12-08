Muslim students face discrimination in German schools: Rights group

Following a recent report claiming increased attacks on Muslims in Germany, rights groups stated that students from the community continue to face discrimination in the country’s schools.

Increasing discrimination against Muslim students, more so against girls, in the country’s public schools has led to low expectations and discouragement. A number of parents in the Muslim community have expressed displeasure over teachers, who are less likely to recommend Muslim students to private schools.

Such issues lead to students not realising their potential as they are compelled to take up vocational courses. Expert Council on Integration and Migration (SVR). Its October report stated that discrimination against Muslim students is very high.

“We see a need for action in this area and I have not noticed that the situation has improved.” the director of the German Institute for Human Rights, Dr Beate Rudolf said. He acknowledged the fact that the issue wasn’t highlighted in this year’s report on the situation of Human Rights in Germany.

Based on its survey, the organisation stated that 48 percent of the respondents believe that Islam is not compatible with Germany, while 29 percent feel that the practice of Islam should be restricted in the country. The organisation further stated that Muslim institutions and organisations must be monitored by German authorities, while only 16 percent of the respondents opposed the move.

Germany hosts the second-largest number of Muslim immigrants ( 5 million in Western Europe, yet there have been 662 hate crimes reported against the community in the country in 2021. At least 46 mosques were targeted in anti-Muslim incidents last year, while 17 people were attacked due to the same.