Narsinghanand granted bail in another case, to be released soon

The Haridwar sessions court has granted bail to Yati Narsinghanand in another case, where he has been accused of making derogatory remarks against women.

Narsinghananad was arrested by the Uttarakhand police on January 15 for his objectionable comments on women. The police later charged the Dasna temple priest for hate speech and charges of abusing a journalist were also added.

He was charged under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) and Section 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

However, he was granted bail in the hate speech case on February 7, subject to furnishing two sureties of rupees 50,000 and a personal bond of the same amount.

“Now, he is all set to be released from jail and might be released by tomorrow,” Bar & Bench quoted Narsinghananad’s advocate, Narayan Har Gupta as saying.