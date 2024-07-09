NBA’s Jaylen Brown, ex-player Tacko Fall perform Umrah

Days after winning the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP), Boston Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown, alongside former NBA star Tacko Fall, performed Umrah in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday, July 8.

Brown and Fall performed the rituals of Umrah along with other team players.

A photograph of players in an ihram, the garment worn to perform Umrah, has gone viral on social media platforms.

NBA Champion, Jaylen Brown after performing ʿUmrah.



May Allāh accept from him. pic.twitter.com/u44YsCWTXc — • (@Alhamdhulillaah) July 8, 2024

After performing Umrah, Brown and other players proceeded to Madinah to visit the Prophet’s Mosque and other historical landmarks deeply connected to his life.

Taking to Instagram stories, Brown and Fall shared pictures from the Prophet’s Mosque.

The 27-year-old Brown converted to Islam in 2021 and claims that the faith has significantly impacted his life.

Brown exemplified his faith by praising two fans for returning a lost ring during the Celtics’ championship parade on Thursday, July 2.

On June 20, the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah has begun issuing Umrah visas to streamline Umrah performers’s arrivals to the Kingdom and ensure a smooth and worry-free experience.

In 1445 AH-2023, over 13.5 million Muslims undertook the Umrah pilgrimage to Makkah.

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to the holiest city for Muslims, Makkahp, which can be performed at any time of the year. It consists of performing rituals in the Masjid Al Haram. In other words, one performs Umrah to rid the soul of past sins.