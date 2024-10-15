Bengaluru: NDRF, SDRF personnel deployed amid heavy rains

Bengaluru: Karnataka revenue minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Tuesday, October 15 said that National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force personnel have been deployed in the city following heavy rain forecast.

He said Fire and Emergency Services have also been placed on standby for immediate response.

Also Read Heavy rains in Bengaluru, yellow alert issued for 3 days

“I have advised BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to be on high alert. We have already deployed about 60 NDRF/SDRF personnel in Bengaluru and redeploying another 40 to be on stand by for any necessity. We have put Fire and Emergency Services on stand by for immediate response,” the Minister said in an online post.

The Bengaluru District administration has declared a holiday for schools for tomorrow.

Incessant rains since early Tuesday threw normal life out of gear in central and southern parts of Karnataka, including the state capital Bengaluru where several localities witnessed water-logging and traffic congestion.