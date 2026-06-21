NEET candidate caught red-handed with phone in exam center washroom

Hyderabad: An 18-year-old NEET aspirant was allegedly caught red-handed using a mobile phone in the washroom of his examination center in Hyderabad on Sunday, June 21.

The center was located at a Zila Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Ragannaguda, under the Adibatla Police Station limits.

According to police, the accused, a resident of Achampet, came to the center at 7 am, before the NEET re-exam, and placed his mobile phone in the washroom ventilator.

Two hours later, the candidate managed to enter the washroom and conceal the phone in a zip-lock cover before it was hidden in a flush tank, stated a police release.

Also Read The first thing students want to do is sleep after NEET retest

While writing the exam, the accused complained of stomach pain and excused himself to the bathroom. When the invigilator realised the candidate was taking an unusually long time, he alerted other staff members who quickly checked the area and caught him red-handed

The phone was immediately confiscated and he was handed over to the Hyderabad Police.

“A thorough inspection of the device revealed that he was using Google Chrome to search for answers, with no other active applications of concern besides Instagram,” the release stated.

A case was registered under sections 318(4) of BNS and Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act.

Over 20 lakh medical aspirants took a second shot at the NEET UG 2006 re-examination across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad on Sunday, after the original test was cancelled due to paper leaks, an issue that became a hot potato for the government and also triggered a popular protest movement.

The exam was conducted in 13 languages, including Hindi and English.