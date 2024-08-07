New policy limits Haj to once per lifetime via HCoI

The Government of India (GOI) has introduced a new Haj policy for 2025, which states significant changes for Indian Muslims looking to perform the annual Haj pilgrimage.

The key highlight of the new Haj policy is that individuals can now perform the Haj through the Haj Committee of India (HCoI) only once in their lifetime.

According to the new policy, those who have already undertaken the Haj pilgrimage through HCoI in the past will not be eligible to apply again in 2025 or future years.

A press release issued by the GOI ministry of minority affairs Haj division, states that the new policy aims to provide an opportunity for more Indian Muslims to perform Haj at least once in their lifetime.

Previously, some individuals were able to apply for multiple times to perform Haj while others could not go at all.

The only exceptions are for those applying under the Mehram (male guardians) category to accompany a female pilgrim or as a companion for a pilgrim aged 70 years or above.

“Also, ladies aged 45 or above, who wish to go for Haj but do not have a male Mehram and their school of thought (Maslak) permits are allowed to travel in groups of 4 or more ladies,” the press release states.

Other key points of Haj 2025 policy you must know

A pilgrim must have a machine-readable Indian International Passport valid until at least January 31, 2026

Prohibition on individuals providing false information, who will be disqualified and de-boarded

Exclusion of those with severe medical conditions, advanced pregnancy, or those subject to a court case.

Notably, the Haj application process for the upcoming year will be conducted completely online through the HCoI website.

Prospective pilgrims are advised to thoroughly review the Haj 2025 guidelines before applying and ensure they meet all eligibility criteria.