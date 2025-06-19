‘No war on Iran’: Hundreds rally in New York against Israeli strikes, US involvement

Hundreds of protestors gathered at the New York Public Library steps at Bryant Park in New York City on Wednesday, June 18, as part of a national day of protest denouncing Israel’s military campaign against Iran and opposing US involvement.

The emergency rally, held under the slogan “No War on Iran”, called for an immediate halt to military escalations and warned against the risk of wider war.

“We demand an immediate end to these escalations. The people of the US reject a war with Iran. We condemn any Western involvement in support of Israel’s aggression and call for unity in confronting Zionism,” demanded the organisers.

They described the attacks as “a brazen attempt to escalate violence and undermine sovereignty in the region”, linking the bombardment of Iran to the blockade of the West Bank, suffering in Gaza, and Washington’s role in intensifying the conflict.

Placards at the rally carried powerful messages:

“END GENOCIDE”,

“For an Anti-War Government! From Palestine to Iran”,

“MONEY FOR PEOPLE’S NEEDS NOT WAR”,

“NO WAR ON IRAN”,

and “NO MORE ENDLESS WARS”.

Protesters at the NYC library rally with a banner opposing the US-Israel war on Iran. Photo: Instagram

Children display anti-war signs at NYC rally outside public library. Photo: Instagram

Palestinian flags filled the square, alongside banners demanding peace and accountability.

Among those present were anti-war activists and Iranian-Americans worried for the safety of loved ones as President Trump considers deeper US involvement. Protesters condemned Israeli strikes and criticised what they described as US complicity in driving violence.

“I may do it, I may not do it,” Trump said in an exchange with reporters at the White House. “I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do.” He added that it’s not “too late” for Iran to give up its nuclear programme, as he continues to weigh direct US involvement in Israel’s military operations aimed at crushing Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Since Israel’s attacks on Iran began in the early hours of Friday, June 13, at least 639 people have been killed and 1,329 others wounded, bringing the total number of casualties to 1,968, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned that any military action by the US would bring “irreparable consequences”. In response to President Trump’s call for “complete surrender”, he insisted the Iranian nation would not be intimidated.