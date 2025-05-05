NRI advisory committee meets Telangana CM, proposes Gulf Board for migrant welfare

Hyderabad: Members of the newly formed Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Advisory Committee, set up to address the welfare of Gulf migrant workers, met Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday, May 5, to express gratitude for their appointments.

The delegation, led by Telangana mineral development corporation chairman and former MLA Anil Eeravathri, included committee chairman ambassador Dr B M Vinod Kumar, vice chairman Mandha Bheem Reddy, and members Singireddy Naresh Reddy, Chennamaneni Srinivas Rao, Guggilla Ravi Goud, Nangi Devender Reddy, and Swadesh Parikipandla.

During the meeting, Dr Vinod Kumar said that the committee would conduct a detailed report and prepare a report for the establishment of a Gulf Board, aimed at supporting the state’s diaspora through a comprehensive NRI policy.

Anil Eeravathri reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to improving the lives of Gulf-based migrant workers, highlighting the importance of structured support for their welfare.

The Telangana government had officially announced the formation of the NRI Advisory Committee on April 10 to focus on the challenges faced by the diaspora, particularly those in the Gulf region.

Earlier, on April 21, committee member Swadesh Parikipandla urged district authorities to prioritise access to quality education for the children of Gulf workers, advocating for their inclusion in the state’s Gurukulam residential schools.



