Over 100 countries support Saudi’s bid to host 2034 FIFA WC

This comes after the Kingdom officially submitted a letter of intent to host the event to FIFA on Monday, October 9.

Riyadh: Over 100 of 211 member federations of FIFA across different continents have publicly pledged their support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2034 World Cup.

As of Thursday evening, October 12, China Taipei, Seychelles, Mali, Sierra Leone and the Cayman Islands federations joined the countries supporting the Kingdom.

“This is the second step of a hugely exciting journey that the nation is embarking on. The 2034 FIFA World Cup is our invitation to the world to witness Saudi Arabia’s development, experience its culture and become part of its history,” SAFF President Yasser Al Misehal said in a statement.

“We are extremely committed to presenting the most competitive bid possible that will also help unite the world through football,” he added.

On Wednesday, October 4, SAFF announced their intentions to host the tournament after it was announced by the FIFA that only bidders from Asia or Oceania would be considered for 2034.

This historical bid aims to unlock new football opportunities at all levels and support the growth of the game globally.

