Mumbai: Despite the ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan, artists from both countries have often shared warmth and mutual respect. Many Pakistani stars have worked in Bollywood and formed strong personal bonds with Indian celebrities, showing that art goes beyond borders.

We stumbled upon an old video that’s grabbing attention now in which Pakistani actress and director Arjumand Rahim is seen talking about her memorable time in India. Known for her recent work in Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, Rahim shared a special experience of meeting Salman Khan during her visit for acting and dance courses.

Arjumand Rahim revealed that she was invited to Salman Khan’s house for dinner, an experience that left a lasting impression on her. Interestingly, she said she was not a big fan of the actor earlier, but meeting him in person completely changed her opinion. As she put it, “I wasn’t a huge fan earlier, but meeting Salman Khan in person changed my perception. He is very kind, very warm, and gives so much respect.” She described him as extremely kind, warm, and respectful.

She also mentioned that Katrina Kaif was present at the dinner, and confirmed that both the stars were dating at that time. Arjumand also revealed that both very welcoming and caring towards her, adding, “Katrina Kaif is also a great person very sweet and helpful. Both she and Salman were extremely hospitable.”

Apart from Salman and Katrina, Rahim also interacted with filmmakers like Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Kashyap, and actor Jackie Shroff, all of whom she described as friendly and supportive during her stay in India.

She also recalled visiting a popular restaurant loved by Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, calling the entire experience unforgettable. According to Rahim, what stood out the most was the simplicity and generosity of Bollywood stars, which surprised her in a pleasant way. “When you meet such big stars, you expect something else, but they surprise you with their simplicity and generosity,” she said. She further added, “Salman was very insistent that I have dinner and treated me with a lot of warmth and ‘apnaiyat’.”

It is known that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were in a relationship for several years before parting ways, though they continue to share a good bond. Katrina is now married to Vicky Kaushal, while Salman Khan remains single.