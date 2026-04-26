Pakistan eases restrictions on twin cities with no possibility of US-Iran talks

Islamabad: Pakistan on Sunday eased some restrictions, allowing selective movement of heavy traffic in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as there was no immediate possibility of another round of US-Iran talks.

Pakistan had implemented strict security measures in anticipation of the second round of talks between the US and Iran. More than 10,000 security personnel were deployed, and both Islamabad and Rawalpindi were shut down to manage heavy traffic since last Sunday.

The easing of restrictions came after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left Islamabad on Saturday night without waiting for the arrival of the US negotiators. As he flew out, President Donald Trump cancelled his plans to send US negotiators to Pakistan.

Also Read Iran FM departs Islamabad as Trump cancels US envoys Pakistan trip

On Sunday, trucks carrying medicines, perishable items and other essential supplies were able to enter the twin cities even as authorities warned of diversion on main roads in case of arrival of any foreign delegates.

Police, while easing movement, warned that some of the main roads can be closed while diverting traffic on alternative routes, usually far away from the heart of Islamabad.

The deployment of police and other law enforcement personnel remains active, but restrictions on the movement of regular commuters have been relaxed, according to police.

This prompted several universities in the twin cities — conducting online classes in the outgoing week — to announce physical classes from Monday.

During his visit, Araghchi met Pakistan’s top leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, and shared Tehran’s list of demands to permanently end the war, before departing for Oman.

Araghchi termed his visit to Pakistan as “very fruitful”. In a post on his X handle, he said Iran very much values Pakistan’s good offices and brotherly efforts to bring back peace to the region.

Also Read Iran FM Abbas Araghchi to revisit Pakistan after Oman talks

Some media reports claimed that Araghchi may return from Oman to Pakistan, apparently to hold talks.

Some local media were quoting Iranian news outlets to say that Araghchi will travel back to Islamabad from Oman and then fly onward to Russia.

The war began when the US and Israel jointly attacked Iran on February 28. The retaliation by the Islamic Republic extended the war to the entire Gulf region.