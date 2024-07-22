Pakistani actress Kubra Khan receives UAE Golden Visa

Pakistani television actress Kubra Khan is the latest celebrity to be honoured with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Golden Visa.

The 31-year-old actress was recently handed over the visa by officials from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA-Dubai).

Taking to Instagram, Kubra wrote, “Yay! Ecstatic to get my Golden Visa for a country that has the best of both East and West. Thank you @gdrfadubai for this honour!

“Special shoutout to @muhammadmoazzamqureshi1 for making this process so smooth for me, wouldn’t be possible without you!.”

Who is Kubra Khan?

Kubra Khan, also known as Rabia Iqbal Khan, is a prominent British-Pakistani actress known for her roles in Pakistani television dramas and cinema.

Kubra has cemented her place as one of the country’s top stars. She debuted in a movie called Na Maloom Afraad in 2014, and later in the television series Sang e Mar Mar.

The actor, known for her outstanding performance in Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, is reportedly demanding up to Rs 35 lakhs.

Kubra joins a long list of prominent Pakistani celebrities who have been granted UAE Golden Visa.

The list includes Fakhr-e-Alam, Javed Sheikh, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Humayun Saeed, Sana Javed, Umair Jaswal, Junaid Khan, Ayesha Omer, Imran Abbas, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, Laiba Khan, Maya Ali, Saba Qamar, Ayeza Khan and more.