Pakistani pilgrim gets severe heart attack during Umrah, saved

The medical team saved the life of a 50-year-old Pakistani pilgrim who recently suffered a severe heart attack while performing Umrah at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The pilgrim was suffering from severe pain in the chest area.

The team at the King Abdullah Medical City in Makkah swung into action and saved his life within a record time of no more than 40 minutes.

He was initially rushed to Al-Haram Emergency Hospital and had undergone the necessary examinations and checkups.

The pilgrim underwent successful heart catheterization and stent placement at King Abdullah Medical City, subsequently being discharged from the hospital in full health.

Pakistani patient expressed gratitude for the quality of medical services and the speed of treatment, praising the Kingdom’s government and people for their exceptional services.