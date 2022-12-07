Palestine honors Tunisian fan who raised its flag during World Cup

Doha: The Palestinian ambassador to Tunisia, Hayel Al-Fahoum, on Tuesday honored a fan who stormed the stadium of the Tunisia-France World Cup match in Qatar, raising the Palestinian flag.

The Palestinian embassy said, in a statement, that “Al-Fahoum received this morning, Tuesday, Muhammad Amin Balagha, the Tunisian youth, who entered the stadium of the Tunisia-France match and raised the Palestinian flag inside the stadium.”

The Tunisian youth was honored “for his role in supporting Palestinian rights during a global demonstration and in front of the eyes of millions of spectators around the world.”

The embassy said that what the young Tunisian did was “confirmation that Palestine was and will remain in the hearts and minds of the brotherly Tunisian people and the peoples of the whole world, advocating for the rights of the Palestinian people to freedom, independence, and the establishment of their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.”

On November 30, Young Balagha stormed the floor of the Education City stadium in the Qatari city of Al-Rayyan, during the match that brought together the Tunisian and French teams, in the third round of the group stage in the World Cup Qatar 2022.

مشجع تونسي ينزل الى ارضية الملعب حاملًا علم فلسطين 🇵🇸



pic.twitter.com/Gcr8SMR2uz — EPL World (@EPLworld) November 30, 2022

The fan carried the Palestinian flag, and made spectacle movements before the security men chased him, grabbed him, and took him out of the stadium.

The fan’s behavior was met with loud cheers from the Tunisian fans.

The image of the Tunisian youth with the Palestinian flag invaded social networking sites, and achieved wide interaction on it.

It is noteworthy that Arabs refused to give media interviews to Israeli channels, in addition to raising the Palestinian flag on more than one occasion while watching the World Cup matches in Qatar.